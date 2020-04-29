1 / 8

Stress itself is not a direct cause of dandruff, but its symptoms have been shown to aggravate the problem. Dandruff is actually caused by a group of fungi called Malassezia globosa, which is present on your scalp. Sebum - a natural, waxy oil produced by your scalp - helps keep the skin and hair moisturized. But it is also an important food source for the growth of Malassezia globosa. The microbe breaks down the fatty substances in sebum and produce oleic acid, which irritates the skin and may cause the scalp to flake.Some symptoms associated with stress such as overheating, sweating, and hormonal changes can make dandruff appear worse. Because all these factors provide the ideal conditions for the dandruff-causing microbe to thrive. Sebum production is controlled by hormones, but stress can cause hormonal imbalances and may cause you to produce more sebum. This gives the Malassezia globosa on your scalp more oil to break down and increase skin cells flaking off as dandruff. So, don’t stress much or try to reduce your stress. Try stress reduction techniques, such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing to keep stress levels under control during the quarantine. If you already have dandruff in your head, here are some tricks to drive it away -