The death toll of the novel coronavirus, which has been named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has today crossed 1000 and the virus has also infected almost 45,000 people. This has happened despite the best efforts of governments and agencies to keep the virus out. With the World Health Organisation saying that a cure or vaccine will not be available anytime soon, it becomes imperative to stay safe by following a few precautions. Transmission of this disease is via close contact with infected people. It may also spread through the feces of infected patients. But the most important thing to do now is to keep yourself safe. Let us see how you can do that.