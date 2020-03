1 / 6

The coronavirus death toll has surpassed 3000 and the number of infected people worldwide has gone up to more than 80,000. The World Health Organisation has meanwhile said that the world has entered uncharted territory in its battle against the deadly coronavirus. New infections in China, where the disease originated, dropped dramatically. But worldwide the number of cases are rising at an alarming rate. Governments across the world are now urging their citizens not to panic. They have issued guidelines to keeping yourself safe. Simple measures like following good hygiene and being aware can make a lot of difference. Here, let us take a look at the preventive measures that will keep you safe from the coronavirus.