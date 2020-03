1 / 6

The coronavirus is an infectious disease and, as with all such infections, you need to take precautions. There are many safety guides and precautionary tips doing the rounds. You must definitely follow them to bring down your risk of infection. But then, you also need to know some basic facts that will help you take the best care of yourself. This is especially true if you are in the presence of an infected person. You need to know how you can still be safe if you are in the same room as a person who has been infected with the coronavirus. Because of lack of proper information, people tend to panic, and this can cause unwanted situations. So, it is better to educate yourself about the basics of transmission. This will help and also prevent panic reactions. We list a few things that decides your risk of infection if you are in the vicinity of any coronavirus infected person.