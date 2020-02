1 / 6

The novel coronavirus, or the COVID-19 as it has been renamed by the World Health Organisation, continues to spread fear and infection at an alarming rate. But it seems to have spared children. Moreover, recent studies on the infection have also revealed that men are more vulnerable to this disease than women. This may be due to the fact that more men in China are smokers than women. The death toll from this disease has almost touch 2,500 and the number of confirmed cases have also risen to more than 75,000. This disease has so far no cure. But scientists are working against time to find a vaccine soon. You can save yourself by following basic preventive measures like washing hands and wearing protective clothes. You also need to know the symptoms of the disease so that you can self-quarantine yourself in case of an infection.