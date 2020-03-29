1 / 6

Older people, and those with any pre-existing lung condition and weakened immune system are more vulnerable to coronavirus infection, according to experts. Apart from practicing social distancing and maintaining good hygiene, it is also necessary to keep your lungs healthy to avoid any infection. Holistic wellness coach and nutritionist Luke Coutinho recently shared some tips to keep our lungs healthy and strong on Instagram. Coutinho suggested boiling fenugreek or methi seeds in water and drinking one or two cups a day. He says this can help break down mucous in your lungs and expel it from the body. Excess mucous in your lungs can make your body a breeding ground for possible virals, bacteria, pathogens – explains Coutinho. The expert also recommended saltwater gargling, deep steam inhalation and pranayama for breaking mucous.Practicing yoga is known to boost the health of the lungs. Yoga fans claim that this ancient practice can strengthen the muscles of your chest, increase your lung capacity and boost oxygen intake. Here are some of yoga poses you can do amid lockdown for improving the functioning of your lungs.