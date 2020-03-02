1 / 6

Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the globe, with the number of confirmed cases increasing outside China as well. The United States recorded its first two deaths attributed to the coronavirus over the weekend. With this, the global toll has surpassed 3,000. The number of confirmed cases in the United States also jumped from 65 to 88 over the weekend.Meanwhile, two confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported from India. One from New Delhi and the other from Telangana. The ministry of health and family welfare said that both the patients are stable and are being closely monitored.The coronavirus patient from Delhi has a travel history from Italy. The patient from Telangana had returned from Dubai. Earlier, 3 students from Kerala were confirmed infected with the virus. All of them were discharged from hospital after treatment. The affected persons had a travel history from Wuhan, China.With emergence of the new cases, Indians have been advised to especially avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, Korea and Singapore. Indians have been already told to avoid travelling to China. India had announced cancellation of existing visas issued to all foreign nationals travelling from China. India also temporarily suspended visa on arrival for Japanese and South Korean nationals on 27 February. Here are some of the latest updates related to the new viral infection, in case you missed: