With coronavirus cases and death toll increasing at an alarming rate all across the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak as a pandemic. According to this world body, the number of confirmed cases stands above 1 lakh and the death burden is above 4000, worldwide. The Ministry of health and Welfare, on the other hand, confirms 75 cases in India and one death. The country saw its first coronavirus casualty recently, when a 76-year-old man died in Karnataka while being treated for the virus. While these numbers have sent the whole world into panic, this is the time to keep calm, stay out of rumours and take the necessary precautions based on authentic information. Brace up against coronavirus and take well-informed precautionary measures by knowing how COVID-19 affects your different body parts.