Diabetes is a condition when there is too much glucose in your blood. If this condition is not managed or prevented, it can lead to severe health complications that can affect vital organs in your body. Though genetic factors are responsible for the development of this disease, lifestyle and diet also play a big role. This is a condition that can be managed easily with the right food choices. If you eat healthy and nutritious foods, it will significantly bring down your risk of developing this condition. If you are a diabetic, you must add a lot of fibre and complex carbohydrates to your diet. Have a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables, legumes, seeds and nuts. It is also important to keep in mind that this condition can weaken and lead to complications in other organs of the body. Therefore, choose your food intelligently and have what helps your heart, kidneys, liver and, of course, the pancreas.On the occasion of World Diabetes Day today, let us look at a few foods that you must definitely include in your diet if you are diabetic.