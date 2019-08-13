1 / 5

Anxiety is your body’s response to stress. It is a future oriented state of mind. You can also call it as your body’s natural reaction to danger. Whenever you feel stressed or threatened from any situation or person, your body automatically show a fight or flight response. Normal anxiety level in response to challenging situations is not always a bad thing. It in fact help you stay alert and focused. However, if it continues for a longer duration and interferes with your daily life, it is known as anxiety disorder. Anxiety disorder is characterized by symptoms like feeling of apprehension, anticipation of the worst, feeling tense and jumpy, irritability etc. It can also show some physical signs like pounding heart, dizziness, sweating, shortness of breath, frequent urination, muscle tension etc. If not taken care of in time, anxiety disorder may lead to complications like depression, trouble sleeping, social isolation, poor quality of life, digestive or bowel problem etc. Therefore, here we tell you how you can control you’re your anxiety levels yourself.