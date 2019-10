1 / 6

According to a research presented (in 2018) at the 70th Annual Conference of the Cardiological Society of India (CSI), ‘one in every five young adults in India has high blood pressure.’ This total could be more than entire UK’s population. Experts believe that in India, blood pressure screening starts a little late, after 30 years of age, and that’s perhaps adding to these numbers. They also believe that the lifestyle changes—sedentary life and food high in salt—have put Indians at higher risk of diseases like high cholesterol, hypertension and diabetes. This condition doubles the risk of high blood pressure. While early medical intervention is needed, there’s a lot that you can do by bringing out a positive change in your lifestyle.