Constipation In Summer 5 Foods To Keep Your Stomach Cool And Healthy









In the summer, it becomes very hard for us to deal with heat waves. That time we have to handle a lot of things like sweat, rashes, sunburns, and skin issues. Nobody likes it, but these are only external damages. What about internal damages? Summer heat has a lot of bad impact on our digestive health, which can result in bloating and constipation. And you may also feel uncomfortable. But our eating habits can save us from these damages. You need to eat cooling, fibre-rich foods that can keep your body refreshed, add juicy fruits and hydrating vegetables, and regulate your stool movement.