Constipation In Summer: 5 Foods to Keep Your Stomach Cool And Healthy

If you want to keep your stomach cool and healthy and get rid of constipation and digestive problems in the summer heat, then add these five foods to your daily diet.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : March 2, 2026 10:12 AM IST

In the summer, it becomes very hard for us to deal with heat waves. That time we have to handle a lot of things like sweat, rashes, sunburns, and skin issues. Nobody likes it, but these are only external damages. What about internal damages? Summer heat has a lot of bad impact on our digestive health, which can result in bloating and constipation. And you may also feel uncomfortable. But our eating habits can save us from these damages. You need to eat cooling, fibre-rich foods that can keep your body refreshed, add juicy fruits and hydrating vegetables, and regulate your stool movement.

Cucumber

This vegetable is not just limited to salad but is also very good to cool down your stomach and hydrate your body, as it is high in water and fiber content. Adding cucumber to your daily diet helps in improving your digestion. Get rid of constipation and add a refreshing punch to your summer meal.

Papaya

These are rich in fiber and digestive enzymes that work for your body to get relief from constipation and are also very beneficial for your gut health. You can add it as a snack in your summer diet.

Watermelon

It's a perfect fruit for summer. In fact, a lot of people love to eat watermelon, as it completes your water retention and makes you feel fresh. watermelon and contain fiber that prevents you from dehydration and helps in softening the stools. It improves your digestion and helps to cool down your body.