Combatting Rising HIV Threat: 6.26% Prevalence Of HIV Among Injecting Drug Users (IDU)

Those living with HIV should seek guidance from a qualified homoeopath to strengthen their immune system and nurture their emotional well-being.

Written by Tavishi Dogra | Updated : November 30, 2023 6:29 PM IST

World AIDS Day 2023

The global threat of (HIV) epidemic persists, underscoring the crucial need for heightened knowledge and the adoption of more effective methods to prevent its transmission. Given the worrisome increase in HIV-positive cases, there is an immediate and pressing need for a comprehensive strategy to address this escalating issue. According to the 15th round of HIV Sentinel Sero-surveillance (HSS), the HIV epidemic in India remains concentrated among high-risk groups (HRG), notably with a higher prevalence of 6.26% among injecting drug users (IDU).

HIV/AIDS Epidemic

Reports from the National Centre for Biotechnology Information highlight that the third Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-3) aims to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030, a goal referred to as Project 2030. The achievement of this objective hinges on reducing the number of new HIV AIDS infection deaths by 90% between 2010 and 2030. Also Read - Nourishing Your Locks: 9 Vegetable Juices For Vibrant Hair Growth

Homeopathic Medicines And HIV

Utilizing a natural and comprehensive healthcare approach, homoeopathy relies on the body's innate healing capacity, tailoring remedies to individual symptoms and constitutions to provide safe and practical support for the immune system. The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), a division of the Government of India, has been instrumental in promoting awareness regarding the benefits of homoeopathy in alleviating symptoms, reducing opportunistic infections, enhancing appetite, facilitating weight gain, and improving the overall well-being of individuals living with HIV.

Lifestyle Changes

Managing HIV requires a dedicated commitment to fundamental lifestyle adjustments. Ensuring strict compliance with antiretroviral therapy remains pivotal in controlling the virus and thwarting its progression to AIDS. Routine check-ups, vigilant viral load monitoring, and embracing a well-rounded diet all play integral roles in supporting the immune system. Adequate hydration facilitates organ function, and incorporating regular exercise and ensuring quality sleep fortifies the immune system and effectively manages stress. Seeking mental health assistance and avoiding risky behaviours contribute to overall well-being. Quitting smoking and moderating alcohol intake additionally serve to strengthen the immune system in individuals living with HIV.

Conclusion

In the face of the escalating number of HIV-positive cases, proactive measures become imperative. Homeopathy emerges as a valuable ally in providing personalized and holistic support, contributing to symptom relief, immune system enhancement, and overall well-being for individuals living with HIV. Those living with HIV should seek guidance from a qualified homoeopath to strengthen their immune system and nurture their emotional well-being. (This above inputs have been verified by Dr Mukesh Batra, Padmashree Recipient, Founder and Chairman Dr Batra’s Healthcare)