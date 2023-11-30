Combatting Rising HIV Threat: 6.26% Prevalence Of HIV Among Injecting Drug Users (IDU)

World AIDS Day 2023

The global threat of (HIV) epidemic persists, underscoring the crucial need for heightened knowledge and the adoption of more effective methods to prevent its transmission. Given the worrisome increase in HIV-positive cases, there is an immediate and pressing need for a comprehensive strategy to address this escalating issue. According to the 15th round of HIV Sentinel Sero-surveillance (HSS), the HIV epidemic in India remains concentrated among high-risk groups (HRG), notably with a higher prevalence of 6.26% among injecting drug users (IDU).