Due to lower levels of moisture in the air, winter weather could leave your skin dry and itchy. However, some people might have naturally dry skin. There could be many causes behind dry skin patches, including certain medical conditions, exposure to chemicals in soaps, use of hot water, dehydration and poor nutrition. Dry skin isn't usually serious, when it's not cared for, dry skin may lead to atopic dermatitis (eczema) and infections. In such cases, you may need help from a skin specialist. Using moisturizers and avoiding harsh, drying soaps can protect your skin from getting dry. But eating the right foods, can also do wonders to help your skin glow. So, include these foods in your everyday diet to nourish and hydrate your skin from within.