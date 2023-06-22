Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Colon Cancer In Youngsters: Risk Factors, Symptoms And Prevention

Get to know the factors that contribute to development of colon cancer in youngsters and early signs of the condition.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : June 22, 2023 8:01 PM IST

Colon Cancer In Youngsters

Colon cancer is the third most common cancer and second leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Colon cancer mostly affects older adults, but it can occur at any age. Several studies have reported that colon cancer is rising in young people globally. Poor diet and lack of physical activity are partly blamed for the rising cases of colon cancer among younger adults. Typically, it begins as polyps (small benign clumps of cells) formed in the colon's inner lining. Over time, some of these polyps can grow and develop into colon cancers. Dr. Sachin Marda, Senior Consultant Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon (Cancer Specialist), Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, factors that contribute to development of colon cancer in youngsters and early signs of the condition.

Risk Factors Of Colon Cancer

Age: The risk of colorectal cancer increases with age. For this reason, doctors recommend screenings for those at high risk or over the age of 50. Gender: Men are at higher risk of developing colon cancer than women. Family History: People with a family history of colorectal cancer are at increased risk. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD): People with IBD may develop chronic inflammation of the large intestine. Other risk factors include eating a low-fiber and high-fat diet, or a diet high in processed meats, obesity, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption and tobacco use.  Also Read - 90% of The Colon Was Damaged By Cancer: How Neglecting Symptoms Killed A Young Man Slowly

Early Signs Of Colon Cancer

Know the early signs and get tested for early diagnosis and effective treatment. • Early cases can begin as non-cancerous polyps. • Persistent changes in bowel habits. • Persistent abdominal discomfort • Blood in stools. • Rectal bleeding. • Abdominal pain. • Constipation. • Anemia.

Colon Cancer Screening Tests

Colon cancer usually does not show any symptoms until it reaches advanced stages. Therefore, it's important to talk with your doctor about screening tests that need to be done. The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommends beginning colon cancer screenings sat age 45.