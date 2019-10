1 / 6

Coconut oil is considered as a super food. It’s also tagged under the category of good fat which are beneficial for body is so many ways. Coconut oil is not only regarded for its beauty benefits, it offers plenty of health benefits too. Cooking food in coconut oil can prevent you from many lifestyle diseases that are caused due to high levels of fats in body, cholesterol and high blood pressure. It aids in better brain functioning too. It also has a good combination of fatty acids that impacts the body positively.