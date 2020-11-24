1 / 6

Flavanols - a group of molecules which occur naturally in fruit and vegetables - are known to have a beneficial effect on cardiovascular health. Now researchers say high consumption of flavanols can also increase your mental agility. Cocoa is the richest source of flavonoids, but they are also present in grapes, apples, tea, berries and other foods.In a study, researchers found that people given a cocoa drink containing high levels of flavanols were able to complete certain cognitive tasks more efficiently than when drinking a non-flavanol enriched drink. The results of the study were published in the journal Scientific Reports. As part of the study, the participants underwent a standard procedure to challenge the brain's blood circulation that involves breathing five per cent carbon dioxide - about 100 times the normal concentration in air, producing an effect called hypercapnia. Then they took a number of progressively complex cognitive tests.Those who had taken the flavanol-enriched drink showed three times higher levels of blood oxygenation in response to hypercapnia than the participants drinking the non-flavanol-enriched drink. In the cognitive tests too, the volunteers who had taken the flavanol-enriched drink performed the tasks much faster than the other group. Below are 5 other superfoods that have been scientifically proven to boost brain power: –