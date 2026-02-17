Select Language

Clogged Leg Arteries Symptoms: 5 Warning Signs of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) You Shouldn’t Ignore

Persistent leg pain, numbness, or slow-healing wounds? Know the early warning signs of poor blood flow in the legs and when to seek medical help.

Written by Muskan Gupta | Published : February 17, 2026 5:27 PM IST

Leg Pain While Walking (Claudication)

In most cases, the first and most frequent symptoms of clogged leg arteries are pain, cramping or achiness in the calves, thighs or buttocks during walking. This is referred to as intermittent claudication, which typically begins at a specific distance but disappears upon rest. The pain occurs due to the inability of constricted arteries to inject out adequate amounts of oxygenated blood to the muscles or body in case of activity.

Numbness Or Weakness In The Legs

Slow blood flow may cause numbness, tingling or weakness of one or both legs that remains. You might experience a similar sensation when you feel that your leg is asleep more frequently or your difficulty with balance and coordination. Inadequate blood circulation causes deprivation of nerves and muscles of the adequate oxygen and nutrients which are necessary to perform their normal functions. If these senses appear very often without a clear explanation, then it is necessary to check with a medical professional.

Coldness In The Lower Leg Or Foot

When one of these legs or feet feels extremely colder than the other, it might be an indication of limited blood supply. Paralysed arteries reduce the flow of warm blood to the extremities, thus making the skin cool to the touch. The involved foot can also be pale, or rather bluish, in certain instances. Repeated coldness of one leg, especially when accompanied by pain, should not be overlooked.

Slow-Healing Sores Or Wounds

Ulcers, polythectyl necrosis, or painful sores that cleave on the feet and legs and which take a long time to heal, possibly because of inadequate circulation. The low blood circulation in PAD diets means that the body can hardly get oxygen and immune cells that facilitate proper healing of wounds. The unrecovered wounds have the potential of being infected and giving rise to severe complications. In case you find that the sores and ulcers on your legs or feet are not healing, consult a doctor immediately.

Hair Loss Or Shiny Skin On The Legs

The appearance of the skin may also be changed, signalling blocked arteries of the legs. Loss of hair on the legs and feet might be brought about by reduced blood supply. It has a skin that is either thin, shiny, or smooth with poor nourishment of tissues. In severe conditions, toenails can be slow-growing or brittle. These physical changes are significant markers of underlying circulation problems, albeit minor. Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.