Isn’t it nice when someone asks you if you need help with your work? Shouldn’t you do the same? Rather than asking someone else, why don’t you ask your own body and especially your liver. The liver, which is responsible for more then 500 functions, could use your help. One of the many responsibilty of this organ is to help detoxify the blood and get rid of harmful toxins, such as pollutants, prescribed drugs, viruses and natural by-products of metabolism. While your liver can bust natural by-products all day very easily, other taxing elements (refined sugars, tobacco, alcohol and nicotine) are hard to remove. For removing these extra harmful elements from the body, it needs the help of micronutrients like vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. By incorporating a few super-foods in the diet, you can naturally clean your liver, regenerate cells and provide it with the required nutrients at the same time.