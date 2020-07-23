1 / 6

Blood sugar, or glucose, is your body's main source of energy. It comes from the food you eat, mainly foods rich in carbohydrates, like bread, potatoes, and fruit. But high levels of sugar (glucose) in the blood lead to the development of diabetes. Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, helps regulate blood glucose levels in the body. Lack of insulin or an inability of the body to properly use insulin can increase blood sugar levels and cause diabetes. Many studies have shown that cinnamon, a commonly used spice, can lower blood sugar and help manage diabetes. A new study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society has suggested that cinnamon can help improve blood sugar in people with prediabetes and slow the progression to type 2 diabetes. As part of the randomized clinical trial, 51 participants with prediabetes were given a 500 mg cinnamon capsule or placebo three times a day for 12 weeks. Cinnamon supplements helped lower abnormal fasting glucose levels and improved the body's response to eating a meal with carbohydrates, which are hallmarks of prediabetes, the author wrote. Many other herbs and spices have been found to help in controlling blood sugar. These include –