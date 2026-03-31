Cicada COVID Variant Symptoms









Cicada COVID Variant Symptoms: After wrecking havoc globally for about 6 years, the dangerous COVID-19 virus is back! This time, with another potentially more lethal and enriched with the ability to evade vaccine-induced immunity. Ciacada, a lineage of the BA.3.2 coronavirus strain, is currently dominant in the United States. The virus strain is reportedly spreading rapidly across the country, triggering some serious health complications. While the vaccine was initially considered the safeguard against this virus, recent studies have shown that the cicada variant is capable of infecting even the fully vaccinated individuals. Scroll down to know the new signs of this virus variant.