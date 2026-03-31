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Cicada COVID variant symptoms: Sore throat to dry cough - 5 warning signs you are infected with BA.3.2

Are you infected with the newly detected Cicada COVID variant? Here are the top 5 signs that the body may show up when you are infected with the highly lethal BA.3.2 variant of COVID-19. Even fully vaccinated people are not safe!

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : March 31, 2026 12:49 PM IST

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Cicada COVID Variant Symptoms

Cicada COVID Variant Symptoms: After wrecking havoc globally for about 6 years, the dangerous COVID-19 virus is back! This time, with another potentially more lethal and enriched with the ability to evade vaccine-induced immunity. Ciacada, a lineage of the BA.3.2 coronavirus strain, is currently dominant in the United States. The virus strain is reportedly spreading rapidly across the country, triggering some serious health complications. While the vaccine was initially considered the safeguard against this virus, recent studies have shown that the cicada variant is capable of infecting even the fully vaccinated individuals. Scroll down to know the new signs of this virus variant.

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Sore Throat

The first sign that the body may show is a sore or a painful throat. The COVID virus is known for attacking the respiratory system of the body - and throat is the channel through which the virus enters the human system. While there are many other signs of COVID infection, in the recent cases, experts havestated that the cicada variant is mainly causing sore throat. Also Read - Celine Dion returns to stage with 10 ‘Unforgettable’ Paris shows amid rare illness: What is stiff-person syndrome?

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Dry Cough

A persistent dry cough and itchy thorat is another warning signs associated with the newly detected Cicada covid variant. The virus, capable of infecting the lungs mainly triggers cold signs (replica of how pneumonia affects the body) - leading to dry cough. Sometimes, this may feel heavy on the chest and can also cause discomfort.

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High Fever With Chills

Another warning sign of the new covid variant is high fever accompanied by body ache and chills. While COVID variant is known for triggering pneumonia-like signs, it is also associated with a sudden spike in body temperature. As per experts, once infected with the new COVID variant, a human body may show up high fever of above 100 degrees Celsius, which remains persistent for over 4-5 days. Also Read - Castor oil vs olive oil: Which is the best natural hair growth oil for thick lashes and brows?

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Fatigue And Tiredness

The next warning sign that the body may send when infected with the newly detected ciacada or the BA.3.2 variant is extreme tiredness and fatigue. This mainly happens due to the fact that after entering the body the virus attacks the immune system, making the body fight extra against such an action - this causes tiredness and fatigue.

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Persistent Headache

Yes, you read that right! The new COVID variant is capable of triggering severe and chronic headaches that feels like someone is punching hard on your forehead. While most of the symptoms are easily manageable, this one can last for weeks, getting more serious every day, months; or even years. This type of headache is thought to arise because the virus causes long-lasting effects on the brain and nervous system. Also Read - 100 Lord Murugan names for baby boy with their meanings