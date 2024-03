Limited Access To Safe Water









According to the Somalian health ministry, a total of 2,943 new cholera cases and 26 deaths have been reported in the country since the beginning of this year. The WHO said limited access to safe water and proper sanitation among displaced persons living on the banks of River Shabelle is the biggest cause of the current outbreak. The global health body added that a new cholera outbreak was confirmed in two districts of Somaliland -- Hargeisa and Galibey -- as a 'spillover' from the outbreak in neighboring Ethiopia.