Children’s Eye Cancer: What To Know About It?

Combating Childhood Eye Cancer: Risk Factors, Diagnosis and more explained by Dr Himika Gupta - Consultant Paediatric Ophthalmology, Narayana Health City, Bangalore.

Written by Tavishi Dogra | Updated : February 17, 2024 2:11 PM IST

Retinoblastoma

A rare and potentially life-threatening cancer affecting the retina demands the attention of parents and caregivers. Understanding the signs, risk factors, and treatment options is paramount for early detection and effective intervention.

Retinoblastoma: Silent Threat

Retinoblastoma, often referred to as the "silent threat," primarily affects children under the age of five. Emerging as an abnormal growth of cells in the retina, this cancer may lead to vision loss or, in severe cases, be fatal if left untreated. Parents should be vigilant for symptoms such as leukocoria (white eye reflex), strabismus (crossed eyes), or a noticeable change in the appearance of the eye.

Identifying Risk Factors

Understanding the risk factors associated with childhood eye cancer is crucial for early identification. A family history of retinoblastoma increases the likelihood of its occurrence, emphasizing the importance of genetic counselling. Additionally, specific genetic mutations, increased paternal age, and assistive reproductive techniques like IVF(test tube baby) may elevate the risk, necessitating a proactive approach to monitoring and screening.

The Diagnostic Journey

Early diagnosis remains the cornerstone for successful treatment. Various diagnostic tools, including fundus photography, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), confirm suspicions and determine the extent of retinoblastoma. Regular eye exams for children, especially those with risk factors, play a pivotal role in detecting abnormalities promptly.

Tailoring Treatment Strategies

Once diagnosed, treatment strategies are tailored to the individual case. Options range from laser therapy and cryotherapy to chemotherapy and, in extreme cases, enucleation (removal of the affected eye). Targeted chemotherapy can now be explicitly administered to the affected eye, thus significantly avoiding the usual side effects of anticancer therapy like vomiting, hair loss and the risk of infections. The choice of treatment depends on factors like the size and location of the tumour, as well as the overall health of the child. Even if eye removal is done, advanced eye plastic techniques and artificial eye fitting ensure a normal-looking face and a prosthetic eye that can move, blink and have tears, albeit without vision.