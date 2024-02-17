Children’s Eye Cancer: What To Know About It?

Tailoring Treatment Strategies









Once diagnosed, treatment strategies are tailored to the individual case. Options range from laser therapy and cryotherapy to chemotherapy and, in extreme cases, enucleation (removal of the affected eye). Targeted chemotherapy can now be explicitly administered to the affected eye, thus significantly avoiding the usual side effects of anticancer therapy like vomiting, hair loss and the risk of infections. The choice of treatment depends on factors like the size and location of the tumour, as well as the overall health of the child. Even if eye removal is done, advanced eye plastic techniques and artificial eye fitting ensure a normal-looking face and a prosthetic eye that can move, blink and have tears, albeit without vision.