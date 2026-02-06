Select Language

Chiku Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Diabetics Can Eat Sapota But Only In Strict Moderation

Chiku is a tricky fruit for people living with diabetes but eating this tropical fruit in strict moderation can have several health benefits.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : February 7, 2026 1:53 PM IST

Chiku Health Benefits

Chiku, also known as Sapodilla, is a tropical fruit that is malti and sweet in flavour. This fruit thrives in a warm climate that appears brown in colour and golden brown in flesh, including tiny black seeds. This food has become widely popular for its certain health benefits. However, Chiku is a tricky fruit for people living with diabetes because it is very sweet in taste, which can trigger or worsen blood sugar symptoms. But experts note that eating chiku in strict moderation can have several health benefits for diabetics. The National Institute of Health (NIH) also supports the claims that chiku has been used as a traditional medicines for decades due to their polyphenolic content Here are the five reasons to consume chiku in moderation:

Improve Immunity

Vitamin C plays an important role in allowing your body fight off infections. And chiku contains a high amount of essential compounds that help fight daily infections and environmental stress. Mindfully consuming this tropical fruit can support your overall well-being. Healthline states, “Sapodillas are also high in vitamin C, a nutrient that’s needed for vital processes like neurotransmitter synthesis, collagen production, immune function, and more.”

Enhance Digestive Health

Chikku is packed with dietary fibre, which is essential for regular bowel movement. Consuming chiku in moderation can support gut health, slow down digestion and ease constipation. The NIH explains, "Its use as laxative and for treating constipation and diarrhea, further enhance its ethnomedicinal importance."