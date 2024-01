Roasted Chia Seeds Soaked Water Is A Good Detox Drink









Roasting your chia seeds before addign them to your overnight detox drink is a great way to enhance it flavours and make it a better drink to kickstart your day the next morning. You can take a spoon full of chia seeds, and roast it on a low flame. Add these to a mason jar and add water. Cover the lid and leave it overnight. Have this drink along with the soaked and fluffy chia seeds the next morning and enjoy a good day ahead.