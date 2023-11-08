  • ENG

Chia Seeds For Weight Loss: 5 Benefits of Drinking Soaked Chia Seeds Water On Empty Stomach

Boost your weight loss journey this winter with the goodness of chia seeds. Known for being a superfood, here's what it can do to your body when consumed on an empty stomach.

November 8, 2023

Unlocking The Amazing Benefits Of Chia Seeds

Are you on your weight loss journey, and looking for easy-to-add superfoods to your diet? Look no further. Today, we bring you one of the many secret ingredients that can help you shed weight easily. Any guesses? We are talking about the amazing chia seeds. These seeds are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with fiber, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. When consumed the right way, this powerful ingredient can help you in shedding weight effectively, by boosting your metabolism rate. One of the many ways in which chia seeds can be added to your weight loss diet is to soak it in water and drink it first thing in the morning. Scroll down to learn how this helps your body.

Promotes Satiety (Keeps Your Fuller)

Drinking chia seeds-soaked water as an empty stomach drink can help you feel fuller for a long time, giving your body some rest from all those unwanted cravings. These seeds are rich in fiber, which keeps you satisfied for a long time. This way you can help your body reduce its overall calorie intake and thus promote weight loss.

Improves Digestion (Relieves Gas, Bloating, Etc)

Starting your day with a glass of soaked chia seeds not only helps you keep your body full for a long time but also aids in digestion. Chia seeds are packed with the goodness of prebiotics, which are a type of fiber that helps feed the beneficial bacteria in your gut, thus keeping indigestion issues at bay. These bacteria also play a key role in nutrient absorption and strengthening the immune function.

Boosts Metabolism

Chia seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for the body when you are trying to lose weight. How? omega-3 helps boost the body's metabolism rate, thus promoting weight loss. Therefore, all you need to do is soak a spoonful of chia seeds in a glass of water and let it settle overnight. Strain this drink the next morning and drink it on an empty stomach.

Reduces Sugar Cravings

What is the biggest enemy for a person who is trying to shed weight? It's sugar. Starting your day with a glass of soaked chia seeds can help reduce sugar cravings by stabilizing blood sugar levels. How does that happen? As per studies, when you eat chia seeds, your blood sugar levels rise slowly and then fall slowly, which helps prevent cravings for sugary foods.

Great For Detoxification

Starting your day with a glass of soaked chia seeds can help you detox your system. For best results, you can add some lemon juice and a spoon of honey to this drink and activate the weight loss ingredients present in it. You must drink this in the morning to help your body flush out the toxins from the system.