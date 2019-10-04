1 / 6

You have all been there: That uncomfortable, burning sensation at the end of a meal. Yes, it is known as Do you sometimes feel like a small bonfire is burning in your chest? This condition is called heartburn. Heartburn is another name for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). In this condition you feel like your chest is on fire. Heartburn is caused when the stomach acid enters the oesophagus and starts to burn the tissue. The acid enters your oesophagus, when the oesophageal sphincter moves above the diaphragm. This shifting can take place due to the consumption of spicy or acidic food and certain physical activities. Heartburn is not a condition that you need to worry about. However, it is very inconvenient. Along with the burning sensation, you may also feel like food is coming back to your throat. You may feel like coughing while lying down and experience trouble swallowing anything. Apart from regular antacids, you can also look at natural remedies and lifestyle changes for relief from heartburn.