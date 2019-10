1 / 6

Menopause is a difficult time in a women’s life. So, it is best to be as prepared as possible. Menopause usually occurs in women between 45 to 55 years of age. When the women’s ovaries stop releasing eggs after a certain age, that period in life is called menopause. Menstrual periods stop at this time. The woman is said to be post-menopausal if she has not had a period for 12 months or longer. As the ovaries stop releasing eggs, the level of oestrogen production also decreases. This causes changes in the vagina. Dryness and irritation are the most common symptoms of menopause. Apart from these changes, here are other conditions that can develop in the vagina during menopause.