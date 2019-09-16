1 / 5

Cervical cancer is the fourth most frequently occurring cancer among women around the world, says WHO. According to this international body, in the year 2018, around 570000 cases of this cancer was reported. It is basically a cancer that affects the cervix in women. It is the lower part of uterus. The cause behind this disease is human papillomavirus (HPV). Usually, when the HPV affects your immune system, it fights against the virus preventing it from invading the body. However, in few cases, the virus manages to cause changes in cervical cells. These changes lead to uncontrolled growth of the cells causing tumour. Cervical cancer is characterized by symptoms like vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, vaginal discharge etc. Notably, pap test and HPV DNA test help in diagnosing the condition. Once the disease is confirmed, you may have to go through surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or targeted therapy for the treatment. In case, you are still not affected by HPV, this is the best time to know about the risk factors associated with the condition to keep it at bay. Read on to know about them.