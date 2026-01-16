Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2026: 5 Common FAQs About Pap Smear

About Cervical Cancer









Cervical cancer is an uncontrolled and abnormal growth of cells that occurs in the proliferation of the cells lining, i.e. the cervix or lower portion of the uterus. This life-threatening medical condition is caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV) estimating about 90% of cervical cancer. In 2022, about 6,60,000 new cases and around 3,50,000 deaths occurred linked to cervical cancer, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Healthcare professionals state that cervical cancer is largely preventable and treatable if it is caught in the early stage. To address this global health crisis in women, we’ve curated the most common Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about a pap smear, a test to detect cell changes in the cervix.