Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2026: 5 Common FAQs About Pap Smear

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2026: Healthcare professionals state that cervical cancer is largely preventable and treatable if it is caught in the early stage.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : January 16, 2026 5:39 PM IST

About Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer is an uncontrolled and abnormal growth of cells that occurs in the proliferation of the cells lining, i.e. the cervix or lower portion of the uterus. This life-threatening medical condition is caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV) estimating about 90% of cervical cancer. In 2022, about 6,60,000 new cases and around 3,50,000 deaths occurred linked to cervical cancer, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Healthcare professionals state that cervical cancer is largely preventable and treatable if it is caught in the early stage. To address this global health crisis in women, we’ve curated the most common Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about a pap smear, a test to detect cell changes in the cervix.

What Is A Pap Smear?

A pap smear is a clinical test that is done by a medical professional to detect abnormal cells on the cervix that can be cancerous or have the potential to become cancerous. This popular cervical cancer test is named after an American physician, Dr. George Papanicolaou, the person behind the ‘Pap Smear’ screening. Apart from detecting cancerous cells Pap Smear can also identify certain infections and inflammation in the cervix. Also Read - 'It Ends With Us' Author Colleen Hoover Diagnosed With Cancer At 46, Undergoes Radiation Therapy: Tips To Reduce Side Effects

Who Should Get A Pap Smear?

Healthcare professionals recommend that anyone with a cervix between the ages of 21 and 30 should get a Pap Smear at least once every 3 years. And individuals between 30 and 65 must get the test once every 5 years.

Do I Need A Pap Smear After HPV Vaccine?

The Mayo Clinic states that HPV does not replace a Pap Smear. HPV is simply a routine childhood vaccine, so you must ensure to get the test as part of preventive healthcare. The National Institute of Health (NIH) states, “HPV vaccination does not prevent infection with all high-risk HPV types, vaccinated people who have a cervix should follow cervical cancer screening recommendations.”