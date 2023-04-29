Sign In
Certain Drugs Can Cause Meningitis: Stay Informed, Stay Safe

The World Health Organization (WHO) describes meningitis as a devastating disease, given its high fatality rate. Be aware of the signs and symptoms of Meningitis.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : April 29, 2023 6:54 PM IST

Meningitis

Meningitis is a potentially fatal disease characterized by an inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, called meninges. The disease is widespread across the world, with the highest burden seen in sub-Saharan Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) describes meningitis as a devastating disease, given its high fatality rate. The infection can lead to serious long-term complications including hearing loss, seizures, limb weakness, difficulties with vision, speech, language, memory, and communication, scarring and sepsis. Hence, meningitis requires immediate medical care. Anyone can get meningitis, but young children are at highest risk. Get to know the causes of this serious infection and how to prevent or treat it.

Causes Of Meningitis

Usually, meningitis is caused by a bacterial or viral infection. However, fungi and parasites can cause this infection. A small number of meningitis cases is associated with injuries, cancer, lupus, brain surgery, and certain drugs like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (ibuprofen, diclofenac, naproxen, sulindac, piroxicam, ketoprofen, and tolmetin); antimicrobials (trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, amoxicillin, isoniazid); azathioprine; and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG). Treatment of meningitis differs depending on the specific cause. Bacterial meningitis is particularly dangerous, causing death in around 1 in 10 infected people and severe complications in 1 in 5 patients.  Also Read - Botulism In Infants: Avoid Giving Honey To Babies Younger Than 12 Months

Signs And Symptoms Of Meningitis

Signs and symptoms of meningitis vary depending on the cause and severity of the disease. Symptoms that are commonly seen among people with meningitis are neck stiffness, fever, confusion, headaches, nausea and vomiting. Sometimes it can cause seizures, coma, hearing or vision loss, cognitive impairment, and weakness of the limbs.

Prevention Of Meningitis

Most bacteria that cause meningitis are transmitted via respiratory droplets or throat secretions. There are vaccines that can prevent some types of bacterial and viral meningitis. Washing hands frequently is another effective way to prevent bacterial and viral meningitis meningitis. Avoid close contact with infected persons and do not share utensils with them.