Meningitis
Meningitis is a potentially fatal disease characterized by an inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, called meninges. The disease is widespread across the world, with the highest burden seen in sub-Saharan Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) describes meningitis as a devastating disease, given its high fatality rate. The infection can lead to serious long-term complications including hearing loss, seizures, limb weakness, difficulties with vision, speech, language, memory, and communication, scarring and sepsis. Hence, meningitis requires immediate medical care.
Anyone can get meningitis, but young children are at highest risk. Get to know the causes of this serious infection and how to prevent or treat it.