Bollywood’s heartthrob, Tiger Shroff, is all set for the March release of his film ‘Baaghi 3’. He recently took to his Instagram account to post a few stills from the movie where he is looking oh-so-attractive! As soon as Shroff shared the pictures, B-town celebrities including Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani went crazy over his hot body. And why not? Be it his washboard abs or edgy jawline, Tiger Shroff works out really hard for such a physique. He believes, “Fitness should be a combination of muscular strength, body composition, flexibility, muscular endurance and cardiovascular endurance.” So, if you dream of having a body like Shroff then get ready to sweat it out like him. Here are the workouts that this superfit Bollywood star has in his fitness routine.