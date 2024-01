Recognizing Burnout









Sustaining a compassionate and effective eldercare system is pivotal. Our caregivers are the pillars of support for older people, and acknowledging their challenges is the first step towards creating a resilient and nurturing environment. We must be committed to fostering a culture that values and supports our caregivers, ensuring they can provide the best possible care with compassion and dedication. Also Read - Top 10 Foods That Can Make You Happy Instantly