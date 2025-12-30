Select Language

Cancer Risk At Home: 5 Common Household Items To Watch Out For

Cancer Risk At Home: According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) between 30 to 50% of all types of cancer are preventable. It states that prevention is the most cost-effective long-term strategy to control cancer. Here are five common household items that carry cancer risk.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : December 30, 2025 3:39 PM IST

5 Common Household Items To Watch Out For

Cancer is a life-threatening disease that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably. It is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 9.6 million deaths or one and six deaths in 2018. Some of the most common types of cancer in both men and women include lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach, liver, breast, cervical and thyroid cancer. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) between 30 to 50% of all types of cancer are preventable. It states that prevention is the most cost-effective long-term strategy to control cancer. Being aware of how cancers are cost and what proactive measures should be taken to prevent cancer is important to understand. Discussing the cancer burden across the globe, here are five common household items that carry cancer risk.

Nonstick Cookware

Most nonstick coating cookwares use chemicals from the PFAS family that can degrade or release tiny amounts of PFAS when overheated. Researchers claim that people who are exposed to these chemicals are at higher risk outcomes, which includes certain types of cancers.

Furniture Forms And Mattresses

Another common household item that can expose you to cancer risk is flame-retarded chemicals which are added to furniture forms and mattresses for fire safety. Although there was no evidence that support direct association between typical home exposure to cancer, flame-retard chemicals often contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can off-gas into home air.

Diet Drinks Or Artificial Sweeteners

An everyday ingredient that pose risk of cancer are product sold as low calorie artificial sweetener. Items like diet sodas, chewing gum, yoghurt, and many low-calorie foods are found to have a possible link to cancer.

Air Fresheners

Researchers are alarmed that detergents, air fresheners and household cleaners can emit VOCs like formaldehyde and benzene, which are often associated with increased risk of cancer. A 2022 study published in Indoor Air highlights that regular cleaning using chemicals can expose a person to a higher risk of breast, ovary, skin or uterus cancer.

Styling Tools

The association of personal care items and cancer has always been an open debate due to the presence of chemical agents in some products. The American Cancer Society outlines that certain chemicals, such as formaldehyde, are non-human carcinogen which are produced by some hair straightening and relaxing treatments when the styling tools are heated.