Building Muscle? Add These 7 Simple Foods To Your Diet

There are three types of muscles and all of which are important in helping the body move and function properly. Build muscle? Add these seven foods for better result.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : January 15, 2026 6:37 PM IST

Importance Of Muscle Building

While muscle building may often be associated with bodybuilders and athletes, it is far beyond athletic performance. Maintaining a healthy level of muscle is crucial to prevent injury and support cognitive functions which are important for an overall wellbeing. The National Institute of Health (NIH) explains, “Muscles are made up of thousands of small elastic fibers, similar to rubber bands, that contract and relax to cause movement.“ There are three types of muscles and all of which are important in helping the body move and function properly. You can build muscles through combine resistance training and protein-rich diet. If you’re looking to upgrade your diet plan to build muscle then add these seven foods for better result.

Almonds

Almonds are rich in protein, vitamin E, magnesium and phosphorus, which help your body to use carbohydrates and fats for energy when you relax. NIH states, "Chronic almond supplementation alleviates task-specific perceived feelings of muscle soreness during acute recovery from muscle damaging exercise, resulting in the better maintenance of muscle functional capacity."

Lean Beef

Beef is a great source of protein, vitamin, minerals, creatine and high quality protein. Scientists claim that consuming beef can boost your lean muscle mass which can be increased by physical exercise.

Egg

Eggs are the greatest source of protein which can be beneficial for muscle building and recovery. The proteins are made up of amici acids and eggs contain the largest amount of the essential nutrient.

Peanuts

Consuming peanuts can drive your muscle gain because it contains a mix of protein, fat and carbs. If you’re finding difficulty to build muscles add peanuts to your diet for calories and nutrients.

Cow Milk

Drinking cow milk can increase your lean muscle mass and strength. They are packed with protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats that are vital for building muscle. NIH states, "Milk consumption acutely increases muscle protein synthesis, leading to an improved net muscle protein balance."