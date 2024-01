Digital Detox









Constant exposure to digital devices and social media can contribute to mental fatigue. Schedule periods of digital detox to disconnect from screens, emails, and social platforms. Use this time to engage in real-world activities, connect with nature, or simply relax without the constant barrage of notifications. A digital detox allows your mind to reset and re-establish a healthier relationship with technology.