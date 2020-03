1 / 6

Eating a balanced diet with the right nutrients plays an important role in keeping your hair healthy. Your hair is continuously growing and being replaced. The follicles constantly create new hairs from nutrients in the body. Therefore, lack of essential nutrients can impact hair growth and even cause hair loss. Besides poor diet, many factors can cause damage to your hair. Genetics and underlying health problems among common causes of hair loss. Thick, strong and shiny hair is what we all want. But many people suffer hair loss due to genetics and health problems, like thyroid disease, anaemia, protein deficiency, secondary syphilis, and chemotherapy. But there are also many avoidable things that may damage your hair. Yu may not realise, but some of you bad habits that can harm your hair too. Below are certain things that you may be doing regularly, and that could be reasons of damaged hair.