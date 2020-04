1 / 6

We are in the middle of a global COVID-19 pandemic. The times are such that even a sniffle and a cough can send people around you scurrying for cover. Well, all coughs are not because of COVID-19. Around this time of the year, there is a surge in bronchial problems, and we see many cases of bronchitis. This is a common respiratory condition that may be viral, bacterial or allergic in nature. Irritants like smoke, dust and environmental pollution may also lead to bronchitis. Any irritation of the bronchial tubes, which bring air from the nose and mouth to the lungs, cause this condition. It is always better to seek medical treatment. But in the current scenario, where you are not allowed to get out of the house and most doctors are busy with COVID-19 patients, it may be prudent to know about some home remedies that will give you quick relief.