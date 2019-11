1 / 6

It belongs to the plant species known as Brassica oleracea and is closely related to cauliflower and cabbage. It’s full vitamins, fibre, minerals and anti-oxidants and what more, it’s also considered as anti-ageing superfood. It’s also a good source of folic acid and vitamins in it help body fight infections and diseases. Broccoli also helps in protecting body against free radicals that can be damaging. It also aids the detoxification process in liver. So, you may not like it or find it tasteless, but its goodness is tough to ignore.