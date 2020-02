1 / 6

According to research at Rush University Medical Center, using cinnamon, a common food spice and flavoring material, can reverse the biomechanical, cellular and anatomical changes that occur in the brains of mice with Parkinson’s disease (PD). Researchers say that this could potentially be one of the safest approaches to halt disease progression in Parkinson’s patients. The Journal of Neuroimmune Pharmacology published this study. This is a spice that is said to have tremendous health benefits. From helping you lose weight to bringing down your risk of cancer, cinnamon can do all this and more. Here, let us look at a few health benefits of this amazing spice.