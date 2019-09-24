1 / 5

A lump in the breast, change in its size, and changes in the skin over the breast. These are some of the symptoms that characterize breast cancer. It is a type of cancer that occurs when the cells in the breast go through some changes in their DNA due to unknown reasons. Post that, the cells start growing uncontrollably leading to tumour. If you are suffering from this disease, you will experience other signs like a newly inverted nipple, redness over your breast, bloody discharge from your nipple, swelling in your breast etc. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, doctors basically perform tests like mammogram, breast ultrasound, biopsy or/and MRI. Once the condition is confirmed, you may have to go through treatments like breast cancer surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy etc. To avoid breast cancer, you must be aware about its risk factors. Read on to know about them.