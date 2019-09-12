1 / 6

According to the researchers at the University of Georgia’s Regenerative Bioscience Center, an existing compound molecule, which is used for drug delivery of insulin can be effective in treating glioblastoma. It is a fatal form of brain tumour. It occurs when some cells in the brain start growing abnormally. Notably, symptoms of brain tumour differs greatly. They depend on the area of the brain affected. Some of the common signs that characterize brain tumour include headaches, unexplained vomiting and nausea, vision loss, speech difficulties, difficulty with balance, confusion, seizures etc. Factors like family history and exposure to radiation can potentially increase your likelihood of developing brain tumour. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, doctor perform a number of tests including a neurological exam, imaging test, and biopsy. Noatbly, treatment of brain cancer depends on the size, type and location of the tumour. Your overall health and preferences also matter. Here, we will tell you about some of the existing treatment options that may save your life or extend it for some time. Read on to know about them.