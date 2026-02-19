Brain Stroke Symptoms: 5 Sudden Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Sudden Weakness Or Numbness On One Side Of The Body









One of the most common signs of stroke is a sudden heavy, weak, or numb feeling in the face, arm, or leg, particularly on a single side. Most of them think that they are fatigued or thirsty, or that they are just having a short-run loss of energy. Yet, one-sided weakness is also a typical sign of brain stroke, and it should be addressed by the medical staff urgently. In case you find that you have some trouble lifting one arm or your face drooping, you might have a reason to suspect that there is some interrupted blood flow to the brain.