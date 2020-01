1 / 6

Memory is our ability to store, retain and recall information. As we grow older, these powers gradually diminish, making us difficult to remember even small details. Many factors can impair the functioning of the brain’s memory centre and can cause memory lapse and even more serious cases like dementia, Alzheimer’s disease. Studies have found cognitive function and brain efficiency can be improved through simple lifestyle changes, such as eating healthily and incorporating physical activity, stress relief, and memory exercises into their daily lives. Here are some tips that can help you prevent eventual memory lapse or loss: