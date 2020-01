1 / 6

Essential oils are extracts from the roots, stems, leaves, flowers, or fruits of certain plants. However, not all plants can produce these oils. Used widely in aromatherapy, these oils can also be used for their beauty benefits. Some of these essential oils can make your hair look better and boost skin health. It can prevent acne also make your nails strong. However, these are strong oils and you need to do a patch test before using any of them to see if you are allergic. You may also consult a doctor to be on the safer side. Here, we reveal a few essential oils with known beauty benefits.