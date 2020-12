1 / 6

Food plays an important role in almost all areas of our life. Besides nourishing you and keeping you healthy, the right food can also improve your relationship with your partner by boosting your libido. Winter is the time when evenings are filled with cozy togetherness. But sometimes, just this may not be enough to arouse your passions and give a deeper meaning to your relationship with your partner. This is where food comes in. Since ancient times, many cultures across the world have used food as libido boosters. There are many winter foods and fruits that can stimulate your sex drive and give your relationship a new direction. Most of these foods are easily available and guaranteed to bring you satisfaction. Here we reveal a few such foods. Add them to your daily diet and you will be surprised with the results.