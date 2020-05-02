1 / 6

Many health experts are researching about the novel coronavirus and trying to discover new clues to treat the infection. And amidst all this there is hardly anything we can do about it apart from trying to maintain a strong immune system. Doctors all over the world are claiming that building better immunity will give you a higher chance of combating the COVID-19 virus. And one of the micronutrients which is known to increase your resistance power is zinc. A recent study shows that zinc inhibits coronavirus by blocking a key enzyme. Many evidences in the past show that since zinc contains immuno-nutrient properties and its consumption may help in fighting viral infections which also includes human respiratory infections. According to a study by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the rate of insufficient zinc consumptionin India has been rising for decades, which is making millions of people to develop a deficiency. The study reveals that states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya have the least intake of zinc. Since zinc can decrease the severity and duration of the cold, it is an essential mineral for your body. Therefore, here we are with a list of food which are good sources of zinc. Take a look: