1 / 6

COVID-19 pandemic, which began in China’s Wuhan city, has infected 11,74, 855 people and claimed 64,471 lives worldwide, according to the latest WHO report. India is also witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. As of April 6, there were 4,281 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 111 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry website. The news of the increasing COVID-19 cases and the many challenges being faced due to the lockdown can take a toll on your mental health and interrupt your sleep. If you’re having sleepless nights during these uncertain times, you certainly are not alone. Experts say having a strong immune system is most important to prevent the COVID-19 infection. Therefore, people have been advised to eat immune-boosting foods to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. Apart from this, getting adequate sleep is also important to build your immune system. Researchers say sound sleep help improve immune cells known as T cells, which fight off infection. So, if you’re having trouble sleeping at night, eating these foods before bed may help snooze better: