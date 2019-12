1 / 6

Magnesium is an important nutrient that helps in metabolism of food, synthesis of fatty acids and proteins, and the transmission of nerve impulses. It also boosts bone health and boosts mental health. Any deficiency can be bad for health. According to a new study, there is a close connection between magnesium and sudden cardiac death in postmenopausal population. The Journal of Women’s Health published this study. Researchers took a look at magnesium intake at baseline for more than 153,000 postmenopausal women and identified the development of fatal coronary heart disease and sudden cardiac death over the subsequent 10.5 years of follow-up. They saw that a higher magnesium intake significantly brought down the risk of fatal coronary heart disease and sudden cardiac death. Let us take a look at a few magnesium-rich foods that you must absolutely add to your diet.