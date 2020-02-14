1 / 6

Your diet plays a big role in helping you to maintain good eyesight. A study at Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine says that a diet rich in omega-3s probably protects against advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Researchers also looked at whether dietary zinc from crab and oyster consumption impacted advanced AMD risk, but no significant relationship was found. Zinc is also considered protective against AMD. Another study at the University of Bristol says that there is a link between unexplained vision symptoms and poor diet. The Annals of Internal Medicine published this study. Researchers say that a poor diet can cause nutritional optic neuropathy, a dysfunction of the optic nerve which is important for vision. The condition is reversible, if caught early. But, left untreated, it can lead to permanent structural damage to the optic nerve and blindness. Hence, we see the importance of dietary nutrients in maintaining eye health. Here we list a few foods that can help you maintain good eye health.